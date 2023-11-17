Watch Now
Detroit police searching for parents/guardians of 2-year-old found wandering on city's west side

Posted at 6:32 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 18:32:58-05

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are asking for the public's help to find the parents or guardians of a 2-year-old boy who was found wandering on Detroit's west side.

The boy, who may be named King, was found by members of the Detroit Fire Department at around 4:15 p.m. in the area of Fenkell and Sussex.

He has been taken to the 8th Precinct. He is about 2'5" tall and weighs about 35 pounds.

Anyone with information about him or his parents/guardians is asked to contact the 8th precinct at 313-596-5801. 

