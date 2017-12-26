Detroit police searching for woman suspected in shooting during party

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "It's something that don't nobody ever want to go through," said the 35-year-old woman who was shot at a party inside a banquet center in Northwest Detroit. " Like, you don't know if you're going to be here or if you going to die."

The victim, who does not want to be identified, was shot in the shoulder shortly after other people attending the same party got into a dispute inside the New Rosedale House on the 18800 block of West McNichols.

It happened Tuesday, the day after Christmas, around 2:35 AM.

And Detroit Police say the suspected shooter they're searching for is a woman. No description of the suspect has been made available.

The victim, who was shot in the shoulder, says she has no idea who shot her and she was not involved in any dispute.

But it was her little girl she thought about as she was rushed to the hospital.

"After I got shot, I was so devastated," she told 7 Action News. "All I could think about was my child."

Anyone with any information on the shooting is urged to call detectives at Detroit's 9th precinct.

