Detroit Police seeking person of interest in shooting

Shooting suspect.jpg
DPD
Shooting suspect.jpg
Shots fired near a school 2.jpg
DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is seeking information from the community regarding shots fired near a school.

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, at approximately 8:26 p.m., in the 3200 block of E. Lafayette, unknown suspect(s) fired shots in the parking lot of Martin Luther King High School. At the time of the incident, several teenagers were present. No injuries were reported.

Detectives want to speak to a person-of-interest who was in the area at the time of the incident. If anyone recognizes thes person-of interest, or has any information pertaining to this crime, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 7th Precinct at 313-596-5740, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up, or DetroitRewards.tv

