Detroit police seeking three men that robbed, assaulted 61-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Police Department is seeking to identify and locate three unknown suspects wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on the city's east side.

On Dec. 29, a 61-year-old man was walking in the intersection of East Vernor and Holcomb, when he observed three unknown suspects following closely behind him.

The victim took off running and the suspects caught up with him, demanding his items.The victim refused and a struggle ensued, police say.

During the struggle, police say, one of the suspects produced a handgun and assaulted him. The remaining suspects took his money and bag of items he had in his possession.

All three suspects then fled on foot, east on East Vernor. Police say the victim was treated at a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a light-complexioned black male, 25-30 years old, about six feet tall with a slim build, black hair and mustache, wearing a beige skull cap with a white Detroit "D" on the front of it, a beige Carhartt waist length coat, brown "Timberland" style boots, and was armed.

The other two suspects have unknown descriptions.