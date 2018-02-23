Detroit police shut down southbound I-75 due to multiple potholes

Cloudy
Our cameras caught a dangerous situation happening a long an already longtime hazardous road.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit police are shutting down southbound I-75 at McNichols/6 Mile because of multiple potholes.
The road is being closed so that they potholes can be repaired.
It is not clear how long the freeway will be shut down for.
