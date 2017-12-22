Detroit Public Schools District misses deadline to get $6.5M to pay down old debt

DETROIT (WXYZ) - "I was livid." That's how LaMar Lemmons, board member for Detroit Public Schools Community District, reacted when Superintendent Dr. Nikolai Vitti informed the board that the deadline to file paperwork to get $6.5 million from the state to pay off old debt had been missed.

The money would have gone to pay down debt still owed by the old Detroit Public Schools. And it was not realized until Monday that the August 15th deadline had passed without the necessary paperwork being filed with the state.

The $6.5 million was a reimbursement from the state for lost debt millage funds.

District officials say missing out on that money will not affect the day to day operations of the new district, but it would have helped them pay off $2 billion in debt under the old district sooner. That massive debt is still on schedule to be paid off in 2049.

"Ultimately, it was the former CFO who should have turned in the form," Dr. Vitti told 7 Action News.

Detroit Public Schools Community District Board President Iris Taylor released the following statement Friday: