Detroit public schools releasing students early Tuesday and Wednesday due to heat

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit Public Schools Community District is releasing students early Tuesday and Wednesday due to high temperatures expected this week.

The school district said students will be dismissed three hours early on both days.

Career Technical Education afternoon classes will be canceled both days.

Individual schools will make decisions on after-school activities, athletics and extracurricular programs. Families can contact their school for more information.

High temperatures could reach the low- to mid-90s, with the humidity pushing heat indexes close to 100 degrees.

Employees working in the Central Office are not impacted.