Detroit Restaurant Week returns for 2018 with over 20 restaurants

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit's favorite dining event, Detroit Restaurant Week, returns for the 2018 edition, taking place at over 20 participating restaurants, including some new additions, on Friday, February 16 through Sunday, February 25.

This year's edition will feature specially-priced three-course dinners for only $39 per person, as well as menus at select destinations for $29, excluding beverages, taxes and gratuity for all restaurants. This year's event will also offer diners the opportunity to experience vegan-friendly menu options at Detroit Vegan Soul for only $29.

Restaurants participating in the fourteenth installment of Detroit Restaurant Week are:



24Grille - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

Andiamo Italia Riverfront - GM Renaissance Center

Central Kitchen + Bar - Downtown

Chartreuse Kitchen & Cocktails - Park Shelton Building

Cliff Bell's - Downtown

Craft Work - West Village

Cuisine - New Center

Detroit Seafood Market - Paradise Valley

Detroit Vegan Soul - Grandmont Rosedale

Detroit Vegan Soul - West Village

Downtown Louie's Lounge - Downtown

El Barzón - Southwest Detroit

Grey Ghost - Midtown

La Dolce Vita - Palmer Park District

La Feria - Midtown

La Lanterna - Capitol Park

Mario's - Midtown

Maru Sushi - Federal Building

Roast - Westin Book Cadillac Detroit

The Block - Midtown

The Rattlesnake - Stroh River Place

The Whitney - Midtown

Traffic Jam & Snug - Midtown



Visit http://www.detroitrestaurantweek.com/ for the latest updates on participating restaurants and menus.