Detroit Riverfront Conservancy to host free showcase to promote physical activity

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy is hosting a fun and free event for children that will promote physical activity, encourage health and wellness and introduce them to a wide variety of outdoor activities offered by organizations from throughout the community.

The Detroit Youth Sports Showcase takes place Saturday, August 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Cullen Plaza and Milliken State Park along the East Riverfront in downtown Detroit. The showcase will provide participants with the opportunity to try a variety of sports and activities with partners from all across the community. More than a dozen interactive stations will be set up throughout Cullen Plaza and Milliken State Park to allow attendees to try out everything from traditional sports like basketball and football, to sports they may not have seen or tried before, such as lacrosse and figure skating. Local organizations set to participate in the event include basketball with Motor City Cruise, soccer with Oakland County Sherriff PAL, break dancing with Motor City Street Dance Academy and chess with Wise Guys Chess Club.

Detroit Youth Sports Showcase will also feature an early childhood, nature-based free play area, group fitness classes, and free rides on the Cullen Family Carousel. Henry Ford Health will be on-site with free sports physicals just in time for back-to-school sports. Participants will receive a bingo card at check in that can be redeemed for a chance to win prizes including Detroit Tigers tickets while supplies last. There will also be other giveaways and information about back-to-school resources. For more information about the Detroit Youth Sports Showcase or to register, visit: https://detroitriverfront.org/youthsportsshowcase.

Also happening on August 17, the Detroit Parks Coalition and Pistons Neighbors Program are hosting the 3v3 in the D basketball tournament in the parking lot of Cullen Plaza adjacent to the sports showcase. The tournament will consist of multiple simultaneous games taking place throughout the day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Participants will be eligible for trophies and will receive fun giveaways. The tournament will also feature a free throw and three-point contests and a skills workshop. More than 300 kids ages 8 to 14 are expected to participate in the tournament. Pre-registration to participate in the tournament is mandatory. To register, please visit: https://www.detroitparkscoalition.com/3v3inthed.

Cullen Plaza is located at 1390 Atwater Street. Milliken State Park is located just east of Cullen Plaza at 1900 Atwater. Free parking for guests is available in the River East Parking Structure at 1000 Franklin St (Franklin and Rivard Streets).