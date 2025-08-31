Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

Detroit Sandwich Party is a one-day festival for sandwich enthusiasts by sandwich enthusiasts

Deli sandwich
Uros Zunic/Storyblocks
Big deli sandwich on the wooden board
Deli sandwich
Posted

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Sandwich Party is returning to Detroit’s Eastern Market to celebrate the sandwiches on Sunday, August 31st, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with music, drinks, and many, many sandwiches.

The celebration will feature some of the most prominent and important sandwich makers all in one place for one day, with no cost to attend. Sandwich Party-ers will have the opportunity to purchase as many small-format sandwiches as they’d like, accompanied by beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale. To learn more, visit https://easternmarket.org/events/detroit-sandwich-party-2025/

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Everything you need to know for back to school. Watch 7 News Detroit this Morning!