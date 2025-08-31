Detroit Sandwich Party is a one-day festival for sandwich enthusiasts by sandwich enthusiasts

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Detroit Sandwich Party is returning to Detroit’s Eastern Market to celebrate the sandwiches on Sunday, August 31st, from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. with music, drinks, and many, many sandwiches.

The celebration will feature some of the most prominent and important sandwich makers all in one place for one day, with no cost to attend. Sandwich Party-ers will have the opportunity to purchase as many small-format sandwiches as they’d like, accompanied by beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages for sale. To learn more, visit https://easternmarket.org/events/detroit-sandwich-party-2025/