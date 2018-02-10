Detroit says Airbnb not banned in the city, will work to reword 'confusing' ordinance

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Breaking news about an Airbnb ban in Detroit had a lot folks in a frenzy. There was 24 hours of absolute confusion circulating and surrounding the details.

Now its time to clear things up.

The ordinance bans Airbnb hosts in some districts from offering up with properties and, if they did, the host would face fines.

The ordinance was intended to keep residents from buying houses and renting them out as a hotel or hostile. This did not include Airbnbs.

It was the ordinance wording the was confusing, not its intent.

According to the top leaders in the city, there is NO ban on Airbnb in Detroit and never was. It was all a big misunderstanding. It all started over a new ordinance, that sent people reeling.

“The ordinance was intended to try to create some structure, but clearly it was not written well. We’re going back to clean this up. But we want to make it very clear. If you are somebody who is using Airbnb, you can continue to use Airbnb. You can continue to list your home on Airbnb. Of course, you’ll have to follow city ordinances, when it relates to noise and other sorts of issue in respecting your neighbors. But you can do it and and <Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department> is not going to be out ticketing people for doing so,” says the city’s Chief of Staff Alexis Wiley.

This is good news to all those worried that Airbnb would be banished in parts Detroit. Airbnb is good to go, city wide!

Detroit and Airbnb are still on the same page, of working togetherto showcase the city and continue to move it forward.