(WXYZ) — Several Detroit students have been hospitalized after eating suspected marijuana edibles at two different schools over two days, prompting an investigation by the Detroit Public Schools Community District.

Watch Randy's story in the video player below:

Detroit students hospitalized after eating suspected marijuana edibles

7-year-old Wynter Williams is being treated at Children’s Hospital after unknowingly consuming what may have been a marijuana edible at Mason Academy on Detroit’s Eastside Wednesday.

"My baby is in there twitching and shaking, and can’t keep her eyes open. It’s terrible seeing my baby like this," Adrienne Anderson said.

Anderson, Wynter's mother, said she is tearful and fuming over the situation.

WXYZ Adrienne Anderson

"I don’t have any of that stuff in my house. My baby was perfectly fine this morning when I dropped her off at school, wasn’t nothing wrong with her. Then, an hour later, they call me at work and tell me my baby is acting erratic, acting crazy. I go up there, my baby's asleep in a nurse's arms, can’t keep her eyes open," Anderson said.

Wynter’s hospitalization comes on the heels of six students at Thomas Edison Academy in the Grandmont Rosedale neighborhood on Detroit’s Westside being hospitalized for consuming what district officials believe were marijuana edibles on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the school district said the students are expected to recover.

Parents I talked with are livid and warning their kids not to take candy or snacks from other students.

WXYZ Kenneth Wilson

"It was bad to hear about that. I was scared that my son or my daughter, they both go here, could’ve been involved in any of that. So I tell them every day I drop them off, well since yesterday, don’t take candy from nobody especially if you didn’t see what wrapper it came out of. If you want some candy, just ask me, I’ll bring you some up here," Kenneth Wilson said.

"These parents have to be more accountable for what they have around these houses and make sure these kids are not exploring," Ann Cunningham said.

DPSCD is launching a full investigation to figure out where the marijuana products came from and how the students got hold of them. The district is tracking the students’ routes from home to school, including any stops made in between.

Previous Story: Detroit public schools says student marijuana use becoming serious problem

Detroit Public Schools says student marijuana use becoming a serious problem, causing hospitalizations

The district said kids getting a hold of edibles has been an ongoing problem since the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Edibles can come in the form of brownies, cookies, or candy, and can often have 10 to 20 times the THC found in a typical joint.

The Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center at Wayne State said symptoms in kids include lethargy, uncoordinated movements, an elevated heart rate, and even trouble breathing. Senior Director Varun Bohra said some cases can be drastic.

WXYZ Symptoms

"Typically, those severe cases, they will end up in the pediatric ICU where they'll need more intensive monitoring, and again, if the airway becomes an issue, they may require intubation and ventilation, and short of that, in severe, severe cases, where if they're not tended to, yes, it can lead to severe, severe outcomes," Bohra said.

If you suspect your child may have gotten hold of edibles, in addition to 911, you can call the Michigan Poison and Drug Information Center at 1-800-222-1222. Their lines are open 24/7.

The Detroit Cannabis Industry Association also released a statement that read in part:

“First and foremost, our prayers are with the students, their families, the educators, and the school community impacted by this frightening incident,” said Al “BJ” Williams, President of the Detroit Cannabis Industry Association, in a statement. “No child should ever have access to marijuana edibles or intoxicating products of any kind. This is exactly why the cannabis industry must be regulated, tested, age-gated, labeled, tracked, and held accountable. There is no room in Detroit for unlicensed businesses selling illegal products, unregulated edibles, intoxicating hemp products, or anything packaged to look like candy or snacks that can appeal to children.”









This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

