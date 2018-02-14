Detroit Tigers mascot Paws to deliver flowers to fans on Valentines Day

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Roses are red, violets are blue and Detroit’s favorite tiger has a surprise for you.

Wednesday Tigers' mascot Paws will channel Cupid and deliver flowers to sweethearts across the metro Detroit area.

For $160 you can give your Valentine a bouquet of posies accented in Tigers colors and a 15-minute visit from Paws.

All deliveries have a ten-dollar processing fee and must be within thirty miles from Comerica Park.

It's made possible through a partnership between the Tigers and Kroger.

To arrange for purchase or for additional information visit tigers.com/cupid or call 313-471-2069.

There are a limited number of packages available, and delivery times are on a first come, first serve basis.