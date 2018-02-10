Detroit to have contactors plow residential streets on Saturday

Light Snow
HI: 26°
LO: 14°
The city of Detroit says get your cars out of the way for plows coming Saturday morning. For some drivers it’s a day late. On Detroit’s west side, it’s been a struggle just to go out on errands.
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The city of Detroit says get your cars out of the way for plows coming Saturday morning.
For some drivers it’s a day late.
On Detroit’s west side, it’s been a struggle just to go out on errands.
For one family what would’ve been a 1 hour round trip turned into 5.
A lonely Ford Focus on Cascade Road found itself floundering in an attempt to go just a block-and-a-half, leaving a family of 3 stuck on the way home.
Detroit’s hired help starts on the residential roads Saturday morning at 6:00 am - with the city asking drivers to get their cars out of the way if they can.
