Detroit to have contactors plow residential streets on Saturday

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The city of Detroit says get your cars out of the way for plows coming Saturday morning.

For some drivers it’s a day late.

On Detroit’s west side, it’s been a struggle just to go out on errands.

For one family what would’ve been a 1 hour round trip turned into 5.

A lonely Ford Focus on Cascade Road found itself floundering in an attempt to go just a block-and-a-half, leaving a family of 3 stuck on the way home.

Detroit’s hired help starts on the residential roads Saturday morning at 6:00 am - with the city asking drivers to get their cars out of the way if they can.