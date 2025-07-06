Detroit toddler recovering after being struck by stray bullet

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — A toddler is recovering after being struck by a stray bullet outside his home in the area of Marion and Fischer on Detroit's east side.

Detroit Police Chief Todd Bettison says the 2-year-old boy was sitting on the porch with his family watching fireworks when he was hit. No one else was hurt.

The little boy is currently listed in temporary serious condition and is expected to survive.

Chief Bettison says the stray bullet came from a park about a block away from the young victim's home, where a group of minors were fighting and shots were fired. Two of the young people were taken into custody as persons of interest.