Detroit Water and Sewerage Department sees increase in water main breaks in frigid temps

DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Water and Sewerage Department is working to keep up with broken water mains in the frigid cold weather.

Officials with the DWSD say that because of the sustained frigid temperatures, they are experiencing an increase in the number of main breaks that have been reported.

They say crews are out around the clock and they are prioritizing the repairs based on the severity of each break and the impact each individual water main break is having. As such, they are focusing on the larger breaks and circling back to the water main breaks that are having little to no effect on customers.

Officials with DWSD say they appreciate the patience of residents, as they work to repair the damaged water mains.