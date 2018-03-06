Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority offering free Narcan, opioid overdose training

Fair
DETROIT (WXYZ) - The Detroit Wayne Mental Health Authority is offering free training in how to use Narcan and Opioid Overdose kits.
The session is being held Tuesday, March 6 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Detroit Recovery Project at 1145 W. Grand Blvd. in Detroit.
You must RSVP to participate.
