Detroit-Windsor Tunnel to increase toll on Monday, Jan 6

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Detroit Windsor Tunnel will increase toll rates for travel from Detroit to Windsor, effective January 6, 2025.

The increase will be $0.75 for credit card and debit card users, raising the total to $8.25. The cost of Nexpress users will move from $5.50 to $6.00. “The increase is necessary to allow us to plan for our future capital projects and maintain safe and efficient movement of people between the two countries,” said Regine Beauboeuf, CEO of American Roads, which operates the U.S. side of the Tunnel.

For further information about signing up for our Nexpress Accounts and taking advantage of the reduced toll rate, visit https://nexpress.dwtunnel.com.