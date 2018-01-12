Detroit woman contacts 7 Action News when she can't get busted pipe fixed

DETROIT (WXYZ) - A Detroit woman is beyond fuming and you might be too, if your basement looked and sounded like hers does.

Homeowner Monesha McKenzie’s water woes will definitely make you say, 'what?'

“What is happening is the pipe that goes from the outside to the inside of the house, it exploded,” says KcKenzie.

McKenzie reached out to us, to help Take Action for her. We stopped by here home. Watch what we found.