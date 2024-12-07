Detroit's annual Noel Night is a celebration of community, culture, and the spirit of the holiday

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The annual Noel Night celebration of community, culture, and the spirit of the holiday is set to illuminate the Midtown, New Center, and Cultural Center districts of Detroit on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

The event is free to attend and all are welcome. This beloved tradition unites the community to celebrate diverse holiday traditions amidst Michigan's premier arts and cultural institutions, historic churches, galleries and a vibrant array of small businesses. For this year’s highly anticipated Noel Night, attendees are encouraged to begin their festivities at the bustling corner of Woodward and Warren Avenues, the central hub of all activities.

Starting at noon, this vibrant spot will feature an information center, an adult beverage tent and a selection of food trucks to satisfy any craving. Families can enjoy an outdoor children’s area during the day, with the excitement building into the evening. After 5 p.m., the corner comes alive with the electrifying sounds of legendary Detroit House Music DJ Stacy "Hotwax" Hale, creating a high-energy atmosphere. While there will not be trolley service offered this year, the event is walkable, making this hub an easy and enjoyable starting point for exploring Noel Night.

This year’s jubilant Noel Night offers a rich array of activities designed to engage attendees of all ages, including:

• Live Performances: Enjoy a variety of musical acts and interactive holiday experiences throughout the district hosted by Cultural Center venues and small businesses alike.

• Holiday Shopping: Explore local businesses and pop-up shops within small businesses for unique gifts, special promotions and discounts, seasonal offerings and fun treats.

• Family Activities: Participate in make-and-take crafts and visit with Santa at various locations.

• Culinary Delights: Savor offerings from numerous restaurants, bars, food trucks and hot beverage stands and free hot chocolate.

To see the list times, participating groups, vendors, performers, organizations and businesses, visit https://www.noelnight.org.