Detroit's first 'rage room' opens its doors with help from Motor City Match

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's first rage room officially opened its doors Tuesday. The Damage Zone is aimed at helping to curb violence in the community by allowing people to release their stress in a safe space.

VIDEO: Inside the new rage room that opened in Detroit

"We are nonjudgmental. We are a safe place for everyone," owner Zina Holifield said.

She said the idea came from her background as a corrections officer.

"I see people that have been abusive to their kids or their spouses and being detainees there and, talking with the inmates, I find out about their stories," Holifield said.

The concept of a rage room is not new, but Holifield's will be the first in the Midwest to offer a room tailored towards children, giving kids the chance to blow some steam off as well.

"And we also process with them what's right decisions, where's the right place to show this anger or to let that go," Holifield said.

She said it took a while to get the business opened. Holifiled received some help from the Motor City Match program, including an $85,000 grant to support renovations and purchase inventory,

"Really, a great thing for this location specifically, and we just see it as such a wonderful service to this community," Madison Schillig with Motor City Match said.

Holifield said the feedback she has been receiving so far, was well worth the wait.

"This one lady just told me the other day, she was like, you know what, your business is going to help me keep my driver's license in 2025 because I'm not going to go to jail, and I'm not going to get a ticket from road rage," Holifield said. "It touches my heart; it's like confirmation that I made the right decision to resign from the state of Michigan and do what I came here to do for the state, and that was to make a positive impact."

For more information on The Damage Zone, including how to book and price per person, you can click here. https://thedamagezone.org/

