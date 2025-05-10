Detroit's Heidelberg Project marks 39th birthday with a full day of special events

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — The Heidelberg Project will celebrate its 39th birthday on Saturday, May 3 at Spot Lite Detroit with a full day of special events.

Activities kick off at 11 a.m. with friends of the Heidelberg Project encouraged to bring old photo prints and stories of their visits to the iconic outdoor art installation to be part of the Heidelberg Project’s historical archive. Children’s activities will run from 3 p.m.-6 p.m. and doors will open at 7 p.m. for music, with a star-studded lineup of DJs set to perform. The live music lineup features Kenjiro, Turtle Bugg, and WDET hosts and DJs, Liz Warner, Shigeto, and Wajeed. Doors will open at 7 p.m.

Spot Lite is located at 2905 Beaufait St., No. 4.