Detroit's Marcus Garvey to reopen Monday following cleaning in wake of flu-like illness

DETROIT (WXYZ) — During a meeting for families and staff, Detroit Public Schools Community District provided an update on the situation at Marcus Garvey Academy.

The school has been the site of a mystery flu-like illness. A kindergartner died last week and a number of other children have been sickened.

The building has been closed since Wednesday. Beginning Monday, before the school was closed for the rest of the week, cleaning began at the school using electrostatic sprayers and an EPA-registered disinfectant.

During the closure, the entire school was cleaned and disinfected, including all remaining classrooms and other public areas. Lockers are also being disinfected, as well as entry/exit points.

All restrooms will be power washed on Saturday.

The illness is characterized by the following symptoms:



Fever and Chills

Cough

Shortness of Breath

Sweating

Chest Pain

Headache Diarrhea

Nausea with or without vomiting

Altered mental status (confusion)

Any parent who sees these symptoms should not send their children to school. They should seek medical attention from the primary care physician or emergency department, depending on symptoms. They should also contact the school to let them know your child is staying home because of illness.

The health department is recommending preventative medication for those with confirmed cases of Haemophilus influenza, as well as those who have potentially been exposed. If you have been exposed, you will need a letter from the health department to get it from the health center at Garvey Academy. A doctor has to administer the correct dosage.

The school is set to reopen on Monday with normal procedures on a normal schedule.

