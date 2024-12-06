Detroit's Thanksgiving parade named Best Holiday Parade in America by USA Today

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit's own America's Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White has been voted as the Best Holiday Parade in America.

The vote was part of the 2024 USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Nominees were selected by a panel of experts and voted on by the public nationwide.

“We are elated to once again have generations of Detroiters and people across the country vote America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White as the Best Holiday Parade in America. It is an honor, and an extension of the amazing momentum being generated in this great city and across Michigan,” said Tony Michaels, President & CEO, The Parade Company in a news release. “We are incredibly grateful for our remarkable partners who every year help us create this magical tradition in Detroit.”

This is the fourth time the parade has been named USA Today’s Best Holiday Parade award. It was previously named number one in 2018, 2019 and 2022.

