DETROIT (WXYZ) - President Trump said again Friday that he would support some teachers carrying guns to school.

That’s the same position of Detroit Police Chief James Craig.

Both are saying for the specified teachers that would include extensive training, a background check, no mental illness and be adept at guns which could be a military background.

The Vice President of the Detroit Federation of Teachers Terrance Martin says that is a bad idea. Detroit is the largest school district in Michigan with 50,000 students and 3300 teachers.

Detroit Schools have their own police force, but they do not carry guns. DPS buildings have metal detectors at the doors.

School safety continues to get discussed and reviewed after the Florida school shooting that killed 17.