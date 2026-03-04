Dittrich Furs restocks shelves for sale on Friday

DETROIT (WXYZ) — It may be your last shot to own a piece of Detroit history. Dittrich Furs is putting more coats on the shelves after the first round of closing sales emptied the racks.

The iconic fur store is set to close its doors at the end of next month after 133 years in business.

After that announcement in January, long lines stretched down the block. Workers are getting more coats in place after a restock.

The 70% off sale starts this Friday. Doors are set to open at 10 a.m.