DPD asking for public's assistance in searching for missing 14-year-old

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assisntance in searching for a 14-year-old boy reported missing.

Jaden Alexander was last seen at his home in the 8800 block of Mendota Street on Friday, August 26.

Police say that his mother became concerned when she came home and discovered he was not there, because he suffers from medical conditions that require daily medication.

Alexander is 5'3", has brown hair, and was last seen wearing Baby Yoda themed pajama set.

Anyone with information regarding Alexander's whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's 2nd precinct at (313)596-5201.