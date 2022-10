DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a missing woman who was last seen on Tuesday, September 20.

60-year-old Denise Terry (pictured above) was last seen at her home in the 20400 block of Sorrento Avenue. Police say she left her residence around 12 p.m. and didn't return.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Detroit Police Department at (313)267-4600