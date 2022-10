DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's help in looking for a teen that's been missing since Thursday, Oct. 20.

Police tell us that 13-year-old Rayne Dunbar left her residence in the 19100 block of Stansbury at 6:30 a.m. to go to school and never returned.

She was last seen wearing a green Ninja Turtles hoodie, black pants and black crocs.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call DPD's 12th precinct at (313)596-1201.