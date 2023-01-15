DPD investigating 4 armed robberies that happened over past week

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance regarding 4 armed robberies, with one of those incidents also being investigated as a home invasion.

A spokesperson for DPD confirmed Saturday evening that all these incidents, aside from the two robberies involving the same suspect, are not related.

Below is a list of those incidents, in chronological order.

Saturday, Jan. 7, around 7:55 a.m.

DPD is investigating after an armed robbery that happened at a CVS in the 18500 block of Grand River Avenue. Authorities say the suspect walked up to the cashier, pulled out a gun, and demanded cash from the register.

He then fled, with an unknown amount of money, in a light-colored vehicle with cardboard covering the license plate.

Photo provided via DPD press release Suspect in armed robbery from Saturday, Jan. 7.

If you recognize the person in the photo above, or have any info about this incident, call DPD's 8th precinct at (313)596-5840 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).

Friday, January 13, around 1:18 a.m.

DPD is investigating after a home invasion/armed robbery happened in the 4100 block of Cadieux Road.

Investigators say that two men with weapons approached a 38-year-old man entering his home. Those men forced him inside and took several things from his home before fleeing the scene. Police say they may have fled in a gray Pontiac G6.

Three other people were inside the home when this happened, but no one was injured.

Police tell us both suspects are slender men in their mid-to-late 30s.

Image provided via DPD press release Suspect in home invasion/armed robbery

Image provided via DPD press release Suspect in home invasion/armed robbery

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call DPD's 5th precinct at (313)596-5540 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).

Two armed robberies, Friday, Jan. 13, between 7 and 8 p.m.

DPD is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who they believed robbed a Family Dollar and a General Dollar in less than an hour.

Police say that around 7 p.m., a man walked into a Family Dollar in the 11600 block of Greenfield Road, pulled out a weapon, walked behind the counter, took an unknown amount of money, and left.

Authorities say that around 7:45 p.m., that same man entered a Dollar General in the 14600 block of West McNichols Road in Detroit, walked up to the counter, produced a weapon, and announced that he was robbing the place. He then took an unknown amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a blue Chevy Impala with a gray stripe.

Image provided via DPD press release Suspect in two armed robberies from Jan 13

Image provided via DPD press release Getaway vehicle for armed robberies on Jan. 13

Anyone with information regarding these incidents can contact DPD's 2nd precinct at 313-596-5240 or Crime Stoppers (1-800-Speak Up).