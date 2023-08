DETROIT (WXYZ) — 1 person is dead and 5 people in total were shot after an argument Sunday morning in Detroit.

The Detroit Police Department tells us this happened just after 4 a.m., in the area of Cloverdale Street and Grand River Avenue. They say an argument outside of a motorcycle club preceded the shooting.

This incident is being investigated by DPD's homicide division. Anyone with information is asked to call them at 313-596-2260 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.