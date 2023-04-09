Watch Now
DPD investigating after child shot on city's east side

Posted at 10:55 PM, Apr 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-08 23:00:45-04

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 5-year-old was shot in the back on the city's east side.

It happened Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Harned Street and E Lantz Street, near Mitchell Street.

That child has been taken to the hospital, where they are considered to be in stable condition.

Police tell 7 Action News that a 27-year-old man, a registered gun owner with two guns, is in custody. At this time, it is unclear who had the gun and how the child got shot.

