DPD investigating after teen shot & killed on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a teen was shot & killed on the city's east side.

It happened around 10 a.m. in the 3800 block of Lillibridge, as officers found that a teen boy had been shot multiple times. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The suspects in this shooting are unknown at this time, but investigators believe at least two people are responsible.

The homicide division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information can contact DPD at 313-596-2260 or call in an anonymous tip at 1-800-Speak-Up.