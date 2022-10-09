Watch Now
NewsRegionDetroit

Actions

DPD investigating shooting that left one man dead on city's east side

Six Detroit Police Department officers charged with extortion
(WXYZ)
Six Detroit Police Department officers charged with extortion
Posted at 7:21 PM, Oct 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-09 19:21:09-04

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.

It happened on the city's east side. Around 5 p.m., DPD says that a man driving a Dodge Durango near the intersection of Binder Street and W 7 Mile Road was shot.

Police on scene told 7 Action News that they believe at least 11 shots were fired.

After the shots were fired, the man proceeded to crash into a fence. He died at the scene.

DPD has not yet released the identity of the person who fired the shots. Anyone with information on this is asked to call them at (313)267-4600 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Latest news, weather and traffic to start your day!