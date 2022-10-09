DPD investigating shooting that left one man dead on city's east side

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man dead Sunday evening.

It happened on the city's east side. Around 5 p.m., DPD says that a man driving a Dodge Durango near the intersection of Binder Street and W 7 Mile Road was shot.

Police on scene told 7 Action News that they believe at least 11 shots were fired.

After the shots were fired, the man proceeded to crash into a fence. He died at the scene.

DPD has not yet released the identity of the person who fired the shots. Anyone with information on this is asked to call them at (313)267-4600 or contact Crime Stoppers.