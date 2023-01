DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — A man has died after being shot on Detroit's west side Sunday evening, according to a spokesperson for the Detroit Police Department.

It happened near a home in the 16500 block of Prest Street.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including what led up to it, are unknown at this time, according to police. DPD is investigating this incident.

This is a developing story. 7 Action News will provide more details when they become readily available.