DPD officer hit by vehicle, shoots & injures driver

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man is recovering after crashing into a Detroit Police officer who shot at them early Sunday morning.

According to a statement from the department, officers from the 12th precinct responded to a call for drag racing in the area of Lantz and Dansbusy.

Police say there were a lot of vehicles at that location. As officers tried to investigate, one of the drivers hit an officer with his vehicle trying to flee the scene. That officer proceeded to fire shots at the driver, hitting him several times.

Both the officer and the driver were transported to local hospitals. The driver is undergoing treatment following the incident.

As is DPD policy, the incident has been referred to the Homicide Task Force. Michigan State Police will assume the lead on the investigation.

"The DPD is committed to transparency and will release additional information in the coming weeks," the department concluded.