DPD officers suspended without pay for calling immigration agents during traffic stops

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit police officer and a sergeant accused of violating department policy by calling Customs and Border Protection during two separate traffic stops have been suspended without pay.

The Detroit Board of Police Commissioners made the vote Thursday night.

On Dec. 16, 2025, one officer contacted border patrol during a traffic stop on the city's west side.

Then on Feb. 9, a sergeant called federal agents for translation services instead of using the department's 24-hour translation line.

WXYZ

Both civilians were detained by federal agents.

Chief Todd Bettison says the Detroit Police Department does not conduct immigration enforcement.

He says his goal is to fire both employees.

"Contacting border patrol, ICE or other federal agencies for translation services is strictly prohibited," Bettison said.

Their firing would have to go to a command hearing, with a process that could take up to 21 days.

Earlier Thursday, a lawsuit filed by the sergeant in federal court alleges she did not violate policy.

Sgt. Denise Wallet has been with the city for 27 years. She says she contacted border patrol because her lieutenant told her to.

She's demanding a jury trial.

