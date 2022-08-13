DPD searching for 34-year-old woman reported missing

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 34-year-old woman reported missing who was last seen on Wednesday, July 27.

Antigone Williams was last seen at her cousin's house in the 14100 block of Blacksone Street.

Police say she left that home and did not return. They also told us that she has not returned back to her home in the 16500 block of Lahser Road.

Anyone with info regarding Williams' whereabouts is asked to call DPD or Crime Stoppers