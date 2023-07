DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a 43-year-old man whose been missing since Wednesday, May 24.

Corey Maxwell was last scene around noon on that day in the 14800 block of Greenfield. His mother has not seen him or heard from him since that day, and told police he suffers from Schizophrenia.

Anyone with information regarding Corey's whereabouts is asked to call DPD's 8th precinct at 313-596-5801.