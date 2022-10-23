Watch Now
DPD searching for missing 12-year-old

Posted at 9:33 PM, Oct 22, 2022
DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department (DPD) is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a 12-year-old that's been reported missing.

Canyla Turner left her school in the 6100 block of Canyon and hasn't been seen since. Authorities tell us she was last seen wearing a gold or yellow hoodie, with a school logo on it featuring the word "Central". She was last seen at 2:45 p.m. on Friday, October 2022.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to contact DPD's 5th precinct at (313)596-5501.

