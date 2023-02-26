Watch Now
DPD searching for suspect that fired at officers

Posted at 9:33 PM, Feb 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-25 21:33:35-05

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is looking for a suspect who fired shots at officers Saturday evening on the city's west side, according to a spokesperson with the department.

This happened near the intersection of Lyndon Street and Brammell. That spokesperson confirmed that no officers were hit, and that the suspect is still on the loose.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department.

This is a developing story. 7 Action News will update this article when more information becomes readily available.

