DPD searching for woman missing since June 11

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a woman that's been missing since Sunday, June 11.

Photo provided by Detroit Police Department

LaQuitta Thomas (pictured above) left her home in the 1300 block of Chene Street and did not return home. According to the police, she was last seen wearing a light pink shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans and deak sandals. Per a family member, Thomas suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information regarding Thomas' whereabouts, you are asked to call DPD's 7th Precinct at (313)596-5701.