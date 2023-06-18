Watch Now
DPD searching for woman missing since June 11

Posted at 9:06 PM, Jun 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-17 21:09:27-04

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a woman that's been missing since Sunday, June 11.

LaQuitta Thomas (pictured above) left her home in the 1300 block of Chene Street and did not return home. According to the police, she was last seen wearing a light pink shirt with flowers on it, blue jeans and deak sandals. Per a family member, Thomas suffers from Schizophrenia.

If you have any information regarding Thomas' whereabouts, you are asked to call DPD's 7th Precinct at (313)596-5701.

