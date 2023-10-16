DPD: Woman in custody after fatal shooting, hospitalized after being hit by car

DETROIT, Mich (WXYZ) — A woman is in custody after fatally shooting another woman at a gathering Sunday evening. She is also in the hospital after being hit by a car.

A spokesperson with the Detroit Police Department tells 7 action news that around 7 p.m., a woman shot & killed another woman at a home in the 15600 block of Edmore Drive, on the city's east side.

That woman proceeded to drive to DPD's 9th precinct on Gratiot Avenue. Police say that as she was getting out of her car, she was struck by a car, driven by a man who was at that gathering.

Both the woman and the man are in custody. The woman has also been hospitalized for injuries sustained after being hit by the car. Police are unsure of her condition at this time.