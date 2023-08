DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a woman was killed by a stray bullet on the city's west side over the weekend.

It happened in the 13200 block of West McNichols Road around midnight Saturday morning.

Authorities say that a group of people were shooting outside of a building, when a 30-year-old woman inside the building was shot and killed.

Two other men were hurt in the incident.

Anyone with more information on this is asked to contact DPD.