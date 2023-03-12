Driver hospitalized after shooting on Southfield Freeway

DETROIT, Mich. — One driver has been hospitalized following a shooting that happened after a crash on the Southfield Freeway, according to Michigan State Police.

This happened Sunday afternoon just after 3:30 p.m., at North Southfield Freeway and Lyndon.

Investigators say that two drivers got into an accident near that area. Following the crash, the drivers got into an argument before one of them fled the scene. A relative of the driver that stayed at the scene arrived, and that driver got into their relative's car to wait for a tow truck.

Police say that driver returned to the scene and fired "several rounds" into the relative's vehicle. The driver in the relative's car was shot in the arm, and was transported to the hospital.

The freeway was closed for this incident, but has since been re-opened. Canine units recovered seven (7) 9mm casings.

“This is two people becoming involved in a crash and then not being able to de-escalate the conversation afterwards," said Lt. Mike Shaw, MSP Public Information Officer. “And as we see to often, one returns and cowardly uses a gun to settle a simple traffic crash. ”

The suspect in this incident has yet to be caught. Anyone with information is asked to call 855-MICH-TIP or 1-800-SPEAK-UP.