DTE worker dies after coming into contact with live wire

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man died Saturday afternoon after coming in contact with a live wire while working as a DTE contractor.

A spokesperson for DTE told 7 Action News that this hapopened near Fort Street and W Outer Drive.

DTE released the statement below on the incident:

“It is with heavy hearts that we confirm that one of our contract partners lost an employee today while doing work for DTE. This contract line worker who was working in Detroit came in contact with live equipment and was fatally wounded. His employer is in the process of informing his family and colleagues, and is asking for time and respect to make those notifications. We send our love and support to his family and loved ones.“