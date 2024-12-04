Eastern Market announces CEO Carmody's retirement, names current President as successor

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Eastern Market has announced that long-time CEO Dan Carmody will retire as of New Year's Eve. Carmody has led Eastern Market since 2007.

In the news release announcing his retirement, officials with the market said Carmody "transformed Eastern Market into a driving force for Detroit’s food economy and a critical hub for food access, small business growth and cultural connection. Under his guidance, the Market has grown as an economic and community driver, continuing its longstanding role as a vital part of Detroit."

Carmody will be succeeded by current Eastern Market President Katy Trudeau, who joined the market in 2023. She has also worked with Detroit’s Housing & Revitalization and Planning Departments, including as Deputy Director of Planning. Trudeau will take over as of January 1.

“For years, Dan has guided Eastern Market with a deep respect for its legacy and impact on Detroit,” said Trudeau in a news release. “With a dedicated team and a shared vision, we look forward to keeping the Market at the heart of Detroit’s community and food economy.”