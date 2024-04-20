Eastern Market Partnership to host Night Market during NFL Draft weekend

DETROIT, MICH (WXYZ) — Eastern Market Partnership will be hosting a Night Market on April 26th from 5 pm – 8 pm. The event will include vendors selling in Sheds 3 and 4, and live music and entertainment under Shed 2 in celebration of the NFL Draft coming to Detroit.

In addition, The Metro Black Business Alliance will be hosting their “BLK Market”, night market featuring local vendors selling goods and food, with live music in Shed 5 from 5 pm - 8 pm.

Eastern Market’s regular Saturday Market will continue on April 27th , where visitors can shop with over 150 businesses and 200 market vendors will be in attendance selling their produce and products from 6 am – 4 pm in the historic Eastern Market District. To learn more, visit https://easternmarket.org/.