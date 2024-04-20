Watch Now
Eastern Market Partnership to host Night Market during NFL Draft weekend

Night Market.png
Eastern Market Partnership
Eastern Market Partnership will be hosting a Night Market on April 26th from 5 pm – 8 pm. The event will include vendors selling in Sheds 3 and 4, and live music and entertainment under Shed 2 in celebration of the NFL Draft coming to Detroit.
Eastern Market plans for investment & more jobs
Eastern Market building collapse.jpeg
Posted at 9:03 AM, Apr 20, 2024
In addition, The Metro Black Business Alliance will be hosting their “BLK Market”, night market featuring local vendors selling goods and food, with live music in Shed 5 from 5 pm - 8 pm.

Eastern Market’s regular Saturday Market will continue on April 27th , where visitors can shop with over 150 businesses and 200 market vendors will be in attendance selling their produce and products from 6 am – 4 pm in the historic Eastern Market District. To learn more, visit https://easternmarket.org/.

