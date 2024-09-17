Eastern Market tailgate canceled for next Lions' home game in wake of shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The organizing body for Eastern Market says they are suspending tailgating in the wake of Sunday's shooting following the Detroit Lions game.

According to a statement from Eastern Market Corporation, the suspension will only affect the September 30 Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks. The Lions are in Arizona to face the Cardinals this weekend.

Once tailgating is reinstituted at Eastern Market, the complex will become a weapons-free zone according to the statement.

Here is the complete statement from Eastern Market Corporation:

In the wake of Sunday’s tragedy at Shed 6, we have engaged in thorough consultation with stakeholders including public safety officials, city representatives, our small business community, our staff and our neighbors.



Out of respect for the victims and their families, we have decided to cancel our tailgating event on Monday, September 30th. We will use the time to work with DPD toward putting necessary safeguards in place.



In addition, we are working toward establishing the Eastern Market campus as a “weapon-free zone” going forward.



Following the pause on September 30th, we intend to resume the tailgating tradition for the remainder of the season after enacting additional and significant security protocols that will be communicated to the public in advance.



Two people were killed in the incident following Sunday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Detroit police have someone in custody in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.



VIDEO: Hear from Chief James White after the shooting below: