Elderly woman says Detroit repair shop has had her car over a year with no fix

DETROIT (WXYZ) - For Louise Mclendon, a car shop has been her biggest source of stress for the last 18 months.

In September of 2016, the 80 year old said she paid out $1200 dollars to United Transmission LLC, in Detroit, to fix a transmission leak on her 1999 Mercedez.

But even though the car was initially returned, she said it was never quite fixed. She said she brought the car home twice, and each time, it began leaking again.

So by the middle of 2017, the car, she said, went back to the shop, and has been a no show since.

Each week, she said she was told it would be finished the following week, but that never happened.

And on top of losing her mobility, she says she’s been losing money.

She's continued to pay insurance on the vehicle, hinging her belief on the shop's commitment to fix and return the car.

Add to that the cost she’s paid for registration, and said she’s forked over nearly $3,000 so far for a car she’s not even using.

So 7's Taking Action reporter, Ameera David got on the case, looking for answers.

7 Action News found the car buried under a foot of snow at the shop.

Back inside, the owner declined an on camera interview but told 7 Action News the hold up was that he was short-staffed and that he was planning on installing a new transmission.

The owner says he will return the car by Friday of this week. 7 Action News is going to keep pressing until that happens.

